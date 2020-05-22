Here’s Why Lindsay Lohan Is Sparking Parent Trap Reunion Rumors

Parent Trap fans, listen up: We have brilliant beyond brilliant news!

On Thursday, Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers nearly broke the Internet after teasing that a possible cast reunion was underway. Taking to Instagram with news of a special announcement regarding the 1998 remake of the 1961 film, she shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself directing a young Lindsay Lohan and Elaine Hendrix as they shot the duo's poolside confrontation. But alas, the famous director stressed that the news will not be involving a sequel.

"I have some #ParentTrap news to share next week," Meyers wrote. "#ItsGoingToBeFun. (Not a sequel. Sorry!)"

And, it appears that an important cast member might already be on board. Further confirming that something exciting was in the works, Lohan retweeted an article speculating that a Parent Trap reunion was happening. While the Mean Girls star didn't say much about the upcoming project, her fans were quick to celebrate.