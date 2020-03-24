13 Little Things to Upgrade Your Space

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Do you strategically plant yourself in front of a wall during video conference calls while working from home? Then maybe it's finally time to upgrade the mismatched home décor you've been collecting over the past couple of years. It's amazing how a few simple new touches can completely upgrade your space—and make you feel proud to show it off.

So below, shop some little things from Target, Anthropologie and more that will completely upgrade your home.