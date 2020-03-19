Cozy Loungewear You'll Want While Working From Home: Lou & Grey, Soma, Anthropologie & More

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 10:42 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It can be oh-so-tempting to stay in your pajamas all day when working from home, but that makes it all the easier to doze off while typing from bed. Yes, some structure will need to be implemented into your life once you start working from home, but we don't mean sitting on your couch wearing business casual in a full face of make-up all day. Enter: loungewear. It's the perfect middle ground between not caring at all and feeling uncomfortable.

"Comfort and versatility are important," Soma senior vice president of merchandise and design Vanessa Dusold told E! about at-home work-wear. "Many people are often more productive when there's time for breaks between calls to stretch or take a quick walk, so look for pieces that are both cozy and functional."

You can work from home in the below items from Lou & Grey, Splendid, Soma, and more, yet also look presentable when answering the door or taking a lunchtime stroll. So, take a work break to do some online shopping!

15 Items to Create a Comfy At-Home Office

French Terry Jogger

Sweatpants are a must for working from home, and these joggers don't look sloppy by any means. You can head out for a walk or to the grocery store in these during your lunch break without looking out of place.

$79 Soma
EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers

Don't let your feet grow cold! These sheep fur slippers will keep them cozy all day long.

$60 Lou & Grey
Free People Kelly Washed Set

A matching sweat-set is a great option for working from home, and you'll look presentable if anyone comes to the door. We love the tie-dye print of this Free People set.

$168 Revolve
Striped Sweater And Ruffle Shorts Lounge Set

Speaking of sets, how sweet is this one with ruffled edges? We love its slightly off the shoulder top with bell sleeves and flattering shorts.

$48
$24 Nasty Gal
Twilight Tie-Dye T

An everyday T is essential for lounging at home, and this one has a cute print to boot. Its hand tie-dyed, so each shirt is unique.

$84 Splendid
Sundry Abstract Camo Pullover

The abstract camo print on this pullover with matching leggings is super special. We love the color scheme. 

$198 Anthropologie
Sundry Abstract Camo Leggings

The matching leggings have a sporty stripe detail. You can of course pair them with a variety of other tops, too.

$165 Anthropologie
The Busty Stripe Mesh Bralette

Just because you wear a D cup or more does not mean you need to forgo comfy bralettes. This one is designed especially for bustier babes up to a size 38DDD.

$35 Lively
Dylan Cropped Joggers

You can't go wrong with a soft cotton pair of joggers. We love the olive hue of this cropped option.

$68 Anthropologie
Signaturesoft Plush Cropped V-Neck Top

There's no need to give up on fashion just because you're working from home. This cropped top with a collar is decidedly chic in orange. Plus, it's super soft and buttery in Lou & Grey's Signaturesoft fabric. 

$70 Lou & Grey
Wacoal Embrace Lace Soft Cup Bra

Comfortable bralettes can still be lacy and sexy. This one looks super sweet peeking out from under your shirt. 

$38 Soma
Plus Size Camo Print Crewneck Sweatshirt

Throw on this effortless sweatshirt available in plus sizes any time you catch a chill. It's made of cotton, so it's super breathable. 

$20 Target
Plus Soft Rib Tie Waist Rope Legging Co-ord

If it's still cold out where you live, go for a long-sleeve co-ord. This one cinches you at the waist and comes in a cheerful spring sage shade.

$50
$20 Boohoo
Campside Short

These pull-on shorts in a breathable linen-blend come in a relaxed fit that's super comfortable. Plus, they pair with most anything.

$118 Splendid

