Everything You Need to Work Out From Home

Mon., Mar. 16, 2020
You may not be able to make it into the gym right now, but that doesn't mean your workouts have to stop!
In fact, there's plenty of great gear out there that can help you continue your fitness pursuits at home. From dumbbells to resistance bands to medicine balls and even the perfect leggings, your exercise routine doesn't have to miss a beat.
Shop below for everything you need to break a sweat at home!
These fabu leggings come in sizes X-Small through XXX-Large. They're available in full-length or capri, and in more than 20 color options.
As one of Gabrielle Union's personal faves, this 100% NBR foam exercise mat is perfect for yoga, pilates and any kind of floor workout routine that you do. It offers a textured surface and extra cushioning support thanks to its 1/2-inch thick lightweight but durable foam.
Get your guns in check with dumbbells ranging in weights from five pounds up to 15. Though they're made of cast iron, they're coated in neoprene so they're durable and give you a non-slip grip, so no worries about dropping them when you're in the middle of an intense set. These start at $9 for a one-pound pair and go up to $39 for a 12-pound pair.
Aid your recovery and work the tension out of sore muscles with this foam roller, made of high density expanded polypropylene to give you a deeper massage than other foam rollers. That means it's extra firm, so you can also use it for balancing and strengthening exercises, but it's still lightweight and easy to carry.
This ab roller features built-in resistance, ergonomic handles, and an ultra-wide wheel tread so you have stability whether you're working your center core, or going for your obliques. The handles are removable for easy storage, and there's even a high-density kneepad to help with comfort while you're carving.
Work your arms, core, legs and more in a whole new way with this medicine ball, ranging in weight from four pounds (for $22) up to 20 (for $45). Not only will it work you out, it'll help you build your core strength, balance and coordination... and while it has a good grip, it also bounces off hard surfaces if you get butterfingers (or it's part of your workout to throw it). Serena Williams recommends this one!
Maybe you can't get your steps in, or you just want to do your steps a little differently. This mini stepper exerciser will help. It features a built-in digital monitor that tells you how long you've been stepping and how many steps you've taken, and a pulley system that allows for smoother strides and lower impact. And it's ready to use right out of the box, complete with two AA batteries.
This little resistance band is about to become your best friend. You can use it for just about everything from assisted chin-ups and pull-ups to bicep curls, and even stretching when you're done with your workout. It's made from thick, durable rubber and offers weight resistance of 30 to 60 pounds.
