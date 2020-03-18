Celebrities Working From Home Is the Entertainment You Need Right Now

We're all in this together.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, much of the world has had to adjust to life indoors as to avoid further spreading the illness. As a result, people are tackling the everyday responsibilities of their jobs in brand new ways—and celebrities are certainly not exempt.

From broadcasters like Savannah Guthrieand Al Roker to reality star NeNe Leakes, famous names from every corner of the industry are adjusting to getting work done from the confines of their houses. As many know, it's certainly not easy and they're not only working through the kinks, but documenting them on social media for all to see.

While the Today co-hosts have configured makeshift TV studios in their kitchen and basement, Andy Cohenis juggling a radio show with a potential new co-host—his 1-year-old son, Benjamin.