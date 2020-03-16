Harry Styles Breaks Down His Biggest Hits During Intimate Tiny Desk Performance

by emily belfiore | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 5:20 AM
Harry Styles' Tiny Desk performance has got us falling.
On Monday, the "Adore You" singer performed stripped-down versions of his hit songs from his new album Fine Line for the intimate fan-favorite NPR concert series.
Donning a knit blue sweater, which he layered on top of a beige striped collared shirt, and joined by members of his band, Harry kicked things off with "Cherry," where the former One Direction star describes the aftermath of his 2018 breakup with model Camille Rowe.
Next on the set-list was "Watermelon Sugar." Before jumping into the upbeat tune, Harry explained the inspiration behind the song, noting that the title came from the book In Watermelon Sugar by Richard Brautigan: "It's kind of about, like, that initial, I guess, euphoria of, like, when you start seeing someone, you first start sleeping with someone or just, like, being around someone and you have that kind of excitement about."
After receiving a big applause from the audience, Harry said, "I have to come into NPR more often. It's nice here." Keeping the mood light, the "Lights Up" singer performed "To Be So Lonely" and explained which lyrics fans love to sing along to.
"The shame is when I sing the line about me being an arrogant son of a bitch," he joked. "It seems to be the one that everyone sings the loudest back to me, which is, you know, a little bit of a shame. But it is what it is."
For the final song, Harry concluded his Tiny Desk concert with "Adore You." But before diving in, he couldn't help but acknowledge the awkwardness of his stage design. "It's kind of funny to do—I've never really done a show like this," he told the crowd. "It just feels like you're in the way of you working, so I apologize."
As for the inspiration behind the single, Harry said that it came from the love he had for his pet fish. He said, "I just had this fish and I really liked it." But in the grand scheme of things, Harry explained that the song bares a similarity to the "initial excitement" that is present in "Watermelon Sugar."
"Meeting someone, you're just like, 'Take me,'" he joked. "But, uh, yeah this is 'Adore You.' I'm gonna regret that one."
Watch Harry break down his hits during his Tiny Desk concert in the video above!
