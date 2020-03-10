Kumail Nanjiani Struggled With "Some Body Dysmorphia" After Physical Transformation

Kumail Nanjiani's eyes were playing tricks on him.

Back in December, the Oscar-nominated Big Sick star unveiled a dramatic physical transformation that still have people talking. The actor, who is set to star in the upcoming Marvel film, The Eternals, as Kingo, revealed his ripped physique in shirtless shots on Instagram.

In the caption, Najiani noted he spent a full year training to get into that muscular physical shape and explained, "I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I'm glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time."

Now, in a newly published interview with Men's Health, the actor further shared what exactly it took for such a transformation, from keeping such a strict diet that eating some toffee pudding spurred "12 hours of physical pain" to electric shocks in his biceps to keep building muscle in addition to workouts at various times of the day.

"I realized, if this is what working out is, I've never really worked out a moment in my life," he told the magazine.