New year, new him.

While a lot of people usually wait until after the holidays to start getting into shape, actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani got an early start. The star took to his Instagram to show off his shocking body transformation for his film Eternals. The world is used to seeing the funny man as the nerdy technology obsessed character Dinesh Chugtai in the hit HBO series Silicon Valley, but he's sporting a much different look these days.

"I never thought I'd be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I've worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," the comedian joked about his new muscular physique. "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

The pictures in question feature a shirtless Kumail with his newly minted six pack and bulging arms on full display. The comedian posted these two first-look photos of his body, and in one he's cheekily looking off to the side, while in the other you can see him facing the camera straight on in all his newfound glory.