Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Trial Date in College Admissions Scandal Announced

Lori Loughlin's trial is coming sooner rather than later.

As the college admissions scandal continues to make headlines, E! News can confirm the former Fuller House star and her husband Mossimo Giannulli's trial date has been set for October 5, 2020. And according to court documents, jury selection will begin even earlier on September 28.

Both Lori and Mossimo are facing multiple charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

According to an FBI affidavit, the couple allegedly "agreed to a pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

Lori and her husband have pled not guilty to all charges and deny any wrongdoing. The couple is facing a maximum of 50 years each and millions of dollars in fines if found guilty.