It's finally time to return to Coal Valley.

After two long months, When Calls the Heart is set to return to Hallmark Channel on Sunday, May 5, and when it does, it'll feel markedly different. In the wake of the college admissions bribery scandal that's both gripped and captivated the nation thanks to the fact that both Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among those implicated in the sting, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by the FBI, the show was forced into a hiatus following the network's swift cutting of ties with Loughlin, its longtime star.

And while fans will find themselves having to get used to a Coal Valley without Abigail Stanton in it, as all of Loughlin's scenes have been edited out of the remainder of season six, which had already completed filming by the time she and her husband of nearly 22 years Mossimo Giannulli were incited for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on March 12, Loughlin herself has had to get used to a new normal of her own.