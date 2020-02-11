Demi Lovato’s Latest Tattoo Represents the "Shedding" of Her Dark Past

The light at the end of the tunnel.

It's been almost two years since Demi Lovato suffered a near fatal overdose. The musician has been on the road to recovery and has been opening up about her journey through sobriety and the road to recovery. Now, the singer revealed a new tattoo she got as a representation of all the pain she went through, and a rebirth of the woman she's becoming.

"I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi," she started off the touching post. "Getting tatted by him was an experience I've never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having."