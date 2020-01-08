Revisiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History-Making Moments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a monumental decision regarding the future of their family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Wednesday that they'll be taking a step back from royal duties. In a statement to their followers on Instagram, Meghan and Harry explained that they'll be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," Meghan and Harry, who are parents to son Archie Harrison, began their statement. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Speaking more about their move, Harry and Meghan shared, "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."