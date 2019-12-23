Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photo Of His Oldest Son Kassius

May the force be with you, Kassius Marcil-Green!

Brian Austin Green just shared a rare photo of his eldest son—whom he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil—on Instagram, and it came straight from a father-son trip to the movies. In the photo, Kassius, 17, is seen posing in front of a red Stormtrooper costume on display and is wearing a Yoda T-shirt and a black hoodie.

Brian, who was seemingly behind the camera taking the photo, gushed over Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the caption, taking a moment to thank director J.J. Abrams for completing the franchise in a "really respectful" way.

As the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's caption read, "JJ, thank you for giving my son and I not only a really great experience, but delivering a finale to something that has been a huge part of our lives in what I felt was a really respectful way :))."