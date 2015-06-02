Caitlyn Jenner Will Be "Totally Embraced" by Fellow Olympians, Says Greg Louganis

Caitlyn Jenner will always be an Olympic hero.
Jenner was crowned "the world's greatest athlete" after winning the decathlon and gold medal in 1976.
"I think she's going to be totally embraced by her fellow Olympians and all her fans," Olympic gold medal diver Greg Louganis told me last night at the premiere of Entourage (in theaters on June 3). "I think it's a great. I think it's wonderful that she can be herself."
Louganis earned gold medals at the 1984 and 1988 Olympics. He revealed he was gay and HIV positive in 1996 in his best selling autobiography Breaking the Surface and during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that coincided with the book's release. He married paralegal John Chaillot in October 2013.
Louganis, who plays Lloyd's fiance in the hit HBO series' big screen reunion, said of Jenner's Vanity Fair cover, "It's a wonderful opportunity for people to learn and grow."
(With the release of her Vanity Fair cover on June 1, Caitlyn has chosen to publicly identify as a woman and E! News will refer to her using female pronouns. In stories published prior to this date, Caitlyn was referred to as Bruce and male pronouns were used.)
NBA star Rudy Gay praised Jenner's openness. "Just like anything else, people will get used to it," the Sacramento Kings forward said. "[She] has done a lot in the sports world so no matter what, you can't forget what she's done."
Jenner's Vanity Fair cover marks the 65-year-old's first print interview and photo shoot since confirming just weeks ago that she is transitioning into a woman. It was also announced that he will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2015 ESPY Awards in July.