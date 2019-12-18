PrettyLittleThing’s A Girl’s Best Friend Edit: 9 Looks We're Obsessed With

by E! Online | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 9:19 PM

by E! and PrettyLittleThing

Get in loser, we're going shopping!

Whether you're heading out on the town with your BFFs, hosting a movie night or hitting the gym, PrettyLittleThing's A Girl's Best Friend edit has got your back with an outfit for every occasion. From partywear to activewear, all your wardrobe essentials are sorted.

The highlights? Silver disco knee-high boots that will instantly add sparkle to any look (because when you're shining everybody's gonna shine), plus luxe striped pyjamas that are perfect for wearing while watching Mean Girls with your besties. Or, if getting back to the gym is at the top of your 2020 resolutions, get fit while looking fab in a matching hot pink crop top and leggings set.

You won't ever complain about having nothing to wear again!

See nine looks you'll love from the Girl's Best Friend edit below.

WILD THING

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Leopard Fur Coat, $218, PrettyLittleThing Black Square Neck Body Dress, $45 and PrettyLittleThing White Pearl Hoop Earring, $20.

COLD SHOULDER

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing One Shoulder Choker Bodycon Dress, $38 and PrettyLittleThing Silver Disco Ball Knee High Boot, $168

SUGAR COAT

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Diamante Crop T Shirt, $30, PrettyLittleThing Knee Rip Straight Leg Jean, $68 and PrettyLittleThing Pink Maxi Fur Coat, $145.

GLITTER GOALS

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Blue Glitter Thick Strap Bodycon Dress, $60.

SLEEP CHIC

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Pink Striped Satin Pyjama Set, $48 and PrettyLittleThing Pink Fluffy Slider Slippers, $30.

SWEAT IT OUT

 BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Hot Pink Racer Back Crop Top, $30 and PrettyLittleThing High Waist Gym Legging, $38.

BOOTS AND ALL

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Cream Midi Faux Fur Coat, $168 and PrettyLittleThing White Block Heel Patent Calf Boot, $120.

THINK PINK

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Velvet Corset Top, $55, PrettyLittleThing Velvet Flared Pants, $55 and PrettyLittleThing Longline Velvet Blazer, $85.

WORK IT

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Recycled Unitard, $38, PrettyLittleThing White Chunky Sneakers, $60 and PrettyLittleThing Logo Socks, $10

