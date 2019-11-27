Godfrey Gao Dead at 35: Henry Golding, Lilly Collins & More Pay Tribute

Hollywood is reacting to the heartbreaking news of actor Godfrey Gao's death.

The Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor died while filming the Chinese reality game show Chase Me on Wednesday, his management team Jetstar Entertainment confirmed. He was 35 years old. The star was best known for playing Magnus Bane in 2013's The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

Celebrities are now responding to Gao's death on social media, mourning the tragic loss.

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding posted on Instagram in honor of Gao. As he wrote, "Very sad to hear of the passing of @godfreygao, a huge loss to the community. He inspired so many to follow in his footsteps in film and entertainment, myself included. Condolences to his family and loved ones x."

Glee alum Harry Shum Jr., who played Magnus Bane in the Mortal Instruments spinoff series Shadowhunters on Freeform, mourned the loss on Instagram and Twitter. He first shared a photo just of the star, followed by a selfie of himself with his fellow Magnus. "I am shocked & heartbroken to hear of Godfrey Gao's untimely passing," his caption read.