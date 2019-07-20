Are you (and your bank account) ready for Marvel's future index of movies?

On Saturday evening, the studio announced a massive list of projects that are set to release in the next couple of years, including Black Panther 2, a Blade reboot, Hawkeye and more. While that might seem like a while, some films are slated to hit theaters as early as next spring.

Presenting at the famous Hall H panel at Comic-Con, Marvel Studios' President Kevin Feige unveiled the lineup of movies with Hollywood's biggest stars on stage, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Kumail Nanjian, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johanssonand more.

After announcing the highly-anticipated The Eternals movie, the 44-year-old actress gushed over her upcoming role as Thena and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I'm so excited to be here," she told the large crowd, who gave her a round of applause and standing ovation.