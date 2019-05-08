Shadowhunters has officially come to an end.

The Freeform series ended after three seasons and 55 episodes on Monday with everything a good series finale truly needs: a wedding, a first kiss, a major death, a battle win, a time jump, a sacrifice, and a bit of hope. Clary's shadowhunter memories had been erased, but clearly not completely, because she could see and recognize Jace, who had been looking after her.

It was a bittersweet conclusion to the series after a devastating cancellation, but it was also basically a two and a half-hour movie that wrapped up the series in what felt like a pretty satisfying way. (That Malec wedding though...just a delight.)

But that's just us. It's time to find out what you thought.