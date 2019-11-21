Blake Shelton Won Over Gwen Stefani's Family With His Manliness, Of Course

Winning over your significant other's family can be tough, but not if you're Blake Shelton.

During a fun visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show with his fellow The Voice co-stars Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Carson Daly, the country singer and his longtime girlfriend recalled the moment he won over her family at his Oklahoma ranch.

"I remember the first time I went to Oklahoma with my family," the "Hollaback Girl" singer, who shares sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, with ex Gavin Rossdale told host Kelly Clarkson. "We are, like, from Anaheim [Calif.], we've never seen even trees before, so, we were like, ‘Wow, this is crazy.' And we're, like, driving and Blake's in his truck and there's a tree that had been, like, blown down in the road."

For a story this good, Gwen had to get up and reenact the whole thing. "Blake gets out and he's like, ‘Alright,'" she continued. "And he gets in the back of the truck. He has, like, a big chain and pulls it out. He wraps it around the tree. And my whole family is like, ‘Oh my god, he's a man!'"