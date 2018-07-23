Quite the lofty goal for someone who equates logging weeks in California to being locked up. While the 42-year-old native of Ada, O.K. (with a population of 17,000, it's home to nearly four million fewer people than L.A.) can handle being in the city when he's visiting his love of two-plus years and her boys, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4, "the second I'm there and she's gone working or something, it's miserable," he said on American Country Countdown. "And it's not a reflection of the people there, it's just the fact that it's a city. And I don't feel any different about that as I would New York or Chicago or St. Louis or Dallas. It's just a city, for me, is just I feel trapped a little bit."

A fair point when you consider he owns nearly two square miles of land in tiny Tishomingo—an Oklahoma town that's not quite five square miles and boasts little more than 3,000 residents. At his ranch, he's able to traverse the 1,200 acres by foot or four-wheeler, hang with his coterie of animals or simply "walk outside and burn something," a beloved activity that's likely to be frowned upon in a city that's nearly ravaged by brush fires each year. And as lovely as Stefani's spread is, the 1.3 acres of space simply can't compare: "I just feel a little bit like I'm in detention, you know, when I'm in a city somewhere," Shelton admitted, "like I got in trouble for something."