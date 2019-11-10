Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Look So In Love At the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Love is in the air!

The 2019 People's Choice Awards brought its fair share of hilarious moments and iconic fashion, but it was Gwen Stefaniand Blake Shelton who really stole the show with their love. The couple, who has been dating since 2015 after meeting on the set of the singing competition show The Voice, really brought their love to the forefront at Sunday night's award show.

Gwen stunned in a beautiful white gown, while Blake played it more low-key in jeans and a blazer ensemble. Gwen also had a lot to celebrate with her man. The musician was awarded the Fashion Icon award during the night and thanked her man onstage. "What? Blake Shelton, look. Icon wow, this is hard to digest," she started off her touching speech.

She ended by also doing a special little shout out to her country beau as well. "I love you, Blake Shelton," she shared. "You're a babe. I love all you guys. Thank you so much."