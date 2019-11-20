Lizzo Is Crying After Being the Most Nominated Artist at the 2020 Grammys

Lizzojust took a DNA test. Turns out, she's 100 percent nominated for eight Grammys!

The 2020 Grammy nominees were announced on Wednesday morning, and the "Truth Hurts" singer proved to have one hell of a successful day, raking in her first-ever nominations in categories like Album of the Year, Best New Artist and more! And in the most impressive feat, she is the most nominated artist on the entire list.

To celebrate this momentous day, the star showed her gratitude by posting a long string of tweets gushing over the news. With each tweet written in all caps to show her excitement, the performer started off with a big, "THANK YOU." As she continued, "THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT." Another tweet said, "WE ARE ALL WINNERS." She concluded the happy thread by saying, "I LOVE YOU. LETS HAVE A WONDERFUL BLESSED DAY."

The 31-year-old had an even bigger reaction to the news on her Instagram Story.