Looking Back at Leonardo DiCaprio's Stacked Dating History

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 10:00 AM
Will Leonardo DiCaprio ever settle down?
While the Oscar winner, who turns 45 today, has been in a serious relationship with girlfriend Camila Morrone for almost two years now, he's still known as one of Hollywood's most infamous bachelors. And he's got the dating resume, which holds zero public engagements, to prove it.
Since he first was spotted with one in the mid-'90s, Leo has shown quite the fondness for models. Hey, everyone has a type, right! But do you remember that that five-month romance with Blake Lively that had everyone gossiping?
And one thing's for sure: a relationship with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood...star is an adventurous one, filled with lavish vacations, trips to the Cannes Film Festival and lots of bike rides in NYC. Plus, you might just find yourself becoming a viral meme.
Still, Leo doesn't get serious with just anyone; in his long and award-filled career, Leo has only officially brought just two of his girlfriends to a major red carpet event—and only a handful of women have met his mother.
So let's take a stroll down memory lane and look back on Leo's stacked dating history...
Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
The first model Leo reportedly romanced? Victoria's Secret model Bridget Hall, with the pair attending several events together in 1994.
But her modeling agent at the time denied any rumors of anything more than just two friends going to a few events together a few years later, saying, "I remember him. He was such a twitty little guy. They were friends, this is so so not true."
Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
While Leo never walks the red carpet with any of his significant others now, his actress girlfriend Kristen Zang walked hand-in-hand with him at the 1996 premiere of Romeo + Juliet.
The couple dated for two years, before Kristen reportedly called it off in 1998. "She is the love of his life," a friend of Kristen's told The New York Daily News at the time, adding, "She thinks he needs to grow up."
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
How serious were Leo and the world's most famous supermodel when they dated for five years? She is the only woman he's dated to ever accompany him to the 2005 Oscars.
The pair dated on and off for six years from 1999 through 2005, becoming one of Hollywood's hottest and most private couples. But in 2005, the Brazilian model made the decision to walk away, finally opening up about the breakup to PORTER in early 2019, revealing she was struggling with panic attacks and knew she needed to change her lifestyle.
"No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I'd chosen not to look at," she reflected in her book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. "Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes."
But in the end, it all worked out, as Gisele eventually began dating Tom Brady and she married the NFL superstar in 2009. Meanwhile Leo also moved onto another serious relationship...
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
In 2006, Leo entered another serious relationship with another model: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Bar Refaeli, who was 11 years his junior.
The pair split for six months in 2009, with Bar later telling L'Isha magazine she was "grateful" for the time apart. "It was a half year for which I am very grateful," the Israeli supermodel explained. "I needed it. I came to understand a lot of things about myself. "
"I worked on myself [and] I grew up," Refaeli said "I didn't know what 'alone' was like. Today I know that a relationship can work only if you know you can be alone and you are not afraid. Today I'm not afraid of being alone."
By 2010, engagement rumors were swirling, but a source shot down the reports to E! News. And by mid-2011, the couple split for good.
Fame Pictures
Spotted in May 2011: Hollywood's most in-demand actor and TV's It Girl getting cozy on a yacht in Cannes. Before she married Ryan Reynolds and the two became one of the most beloved celeb couples, the Gossip Girl star dated Leo.
After first being spotted at the glam film festival (and reportedly meeting the previous November at a dinner for potential cast members for The Great Gatsby), Leo, then 36, and Blake, then 24, were photographed on dates and engaging in PDA in multiple locations, including Italy, Disneyland, New York and Australia.
Alas, after just five months, the hottest couple of summer 2011 was dunzo, with a source telling E! News at the time that the split was amicable. Their split wasn't that surprising, given the reported breakup that went down in July when tabloid rumors swirled that they temporarily broke things off after his mom allegedly took issue with the pairing. (The rumors were never confirmed and the couple were spotted together after. C'mon, what mom wouldn't love Blake?!)
Teach/FameFlynet Pictures
Following his whirlwind romance with the Gossip Girl star, Leo began dating Victoria's Secret model Erin Heatherton in early 2012, with the pair being photographed zip-lining in Mexico with his mom, Irmelin.
However, the pair had split amicably by November.
GTRES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Leo was first spotted with the Victoria's Secret model in 2013, when they were photographed kissing on a yacht in Ibiza. (Fun fact: this was the trip Leo infamously tried flyboarding.)
By 2014, the couple had enjoyed lavish vacations to Bora Bora, the French Alps and St. Barts and the German model attended a Golden Globes after-party with the star. In an interview with GQ, a then 22-year-old Toni looked forward to starting a family one day, though she didn't mention Leo, saying, "I'm a family person, and I always wanted four kids. But we'll see. We'll start with one at some point, I don't know."
But after 18 months and Toni noticeably absent from Leo's 40th birthday bash, it was confirmed the pair had split in December 2014. The couple reportedly rekindled their romance briefly in 2017 when they were photographed together multiple times in NYC, with a source telling us, "They are just hanging out and having fun. There's a history, so it's comfortable."
AKM-GSI
Leo began dating the Victoria's Secret model and future Baywatch star in 2015, but after 18 months the pair had called it quits.
"This is a really busy time for both of them," a source said at the time. "They are both just so busy that it was hard to make a relationship work They are still very friendly. They really enjoy each other's company."
Jesse Grant/Getty Images
The Internet nearly shut down when photos of Leo and Rihanna getting very close at the 2016 Coachella Music Festival emerged, which came just a year after the two reportedly were kissing at a Playboy Mansion Party and the Oscar winner attending her birthday party.
So when they were spotted together once again at the Neon Carnival, the rumor rill ran rampant. But a source denied the pair were an item.
"They are friends and still hang out," an insider shared with us. "They both like the same type of music and that's usually when they run into each other. Neither of them are looking for any type of relationship now."
SPOT / BACKGRID
While Leo was first linked to the Danish model as early as 2014 when they were spotted at the same Super Bowl party, Nina shot down the romance rumors in an interview with Cosmo.
"I've never met him, but I have a friend who got invited to dinner with him. But, you know, whatever," the Sport's Illustrated model said. "It's kind of the group you interact with, people that you meet at parties, so that would be only natural." Noting that he "likes blondes," Ninal admitted they had crossed paths a few times before. "If you're in New York City, you always see him around."
But by May 2016, Nina and Leo were an item, with a source telling us, "They have great chemistry and laugh a lot."
After one year together, including vacations to the Bahamas and Montauk, E! News confirmed their romance had ended in May 2017.
"They remain in touch and remain friends," a source close to the former couple revealed to us at the time. "It's an amicable split, and they're moving forward."
Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
In May 2017, Leo and the model sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together at the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes Film Festival, just after news of his split from Nina broke.
But a source at the time confirmed both the actor and Bella were "single" and there were nothing going on. "Leo is not looking for another girlfriend," a source told us. "He is just doing Leo. Leo is a flirt, always has been."
BACKGRID
But it turns out Leo was actually ready to get a bit more serious, as he started dating his current girlfriend Camila Morrone in April 2018, when they were first spotted engaging in PDA at Coachella (though they were first photographed together in December 2017).
While Leo's romance with the then 21-year-old model/actress started off "relaxed," a source told E! News in November of that year that it was "getting more serious. They've been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another. They've gotten to know each other's families and they love being together." Another source added, "He is very serious with Cami and has been for a while now, but marriage is not something that is on the horizon."
John Sheene/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com
Unlike some of Leo's previous girlfriends, Camila hasn't been afraid to casually address their relationship, clapping back at hateful comments on Instagram in July after she posted a photo of the late Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart on her feed. "A love like this," Camila wrote alongside the pictures of the couple, who had a 20-year age difference between them.
"I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and...my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about," the actress said in an Instagram Story video.
Camila supported Leo at events to promote Once Upon a Time in Hollywood..., with Leo returning the favor, playing Instagram Boyfriend for her during their time at Cannes.
"I saw the meme," Camila later told Vanity Fair. "Poor thing, he's being called an Instagram boyfriend. He's an environmentalist and a movie star and it doesn't mean a thing!"
