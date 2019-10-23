What Went Wrong With 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura and Aladin

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 8:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

The first 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way break-up is quite the doozy. After talking divorce in the two-part reunion "Tell All," E! News learned Laura and Aladin called it quits. Aladin confirmed it on his Instagram. Then, Laura, appeared on the Bring Me Your Torch podcast to address what exactly happened between them in more detail.

At the "Tell All," Aladin said Laura has disrespectful to him. Laura said she was being ignored and was getting depressed.

"Aladin has always been a big controlling, but Aladin had a very big personality change when we went to Tunisia this summer for the three-day wedding," she said on the podcast. "A huge difference from his personality."

Watch

90 Day Fiance Stars Russ & Paola Talk Baby Axel

What viewers didn't see, she said, was that when they were in Africa, she didn't have anybody to speak to. She said she was sequestered off into a room and Aladin would leave for hours at a time to hang out with friends and get his haircut.

"It was killing me to sit in this dark room all day every day," she said.

After expressing her desire to go out and do something, she said Aladin never followed through, so she took matters into her own hands and went to a hotel pool by herself. That was a turning point in the relationship, she said, as was when she lost her pension. Once she lost her pension, she said she told Aladin that she could not sponsor him and bring him to Canada and that's "when I got to see the real Aladin. That's when he totally changed on me."

"It was only when some financial difficulty that this very different side of Aladin appeared and he wasn't a nice person. He wasn't the guy who I married. And I started to see his agenda for everything. It broke my heart. It broke my family's heart too. We were just really shocked," she said.

In fact, she said she has no home to return to, which is why she's in Ecuador with Evelin.

"I have lost a lot from this, a big part of this is my family," Laura said on the podcast. However, she's hopeful that with time, everything will heal between her and her kin.

"Sometimes things are a blessing in disguise," Laura said. "Although I was really hurt and devastated with my marriage ending, I was glad that I never made that 10-year commitment of being Aladin's sponsor."

Listen to the Bring Me Your Torch podcast in full here for more from Laura, including what she had to say about rumors and her pregnancy.

After the "Tell All," Aladin answered questions on Instagram, including one about whether he was still with Laura. "No. Definitely not. But I wish her no harm and wish her good luck with her future men," he wrote.

Find out where the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couples stand now below.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Corey and Evelin

Status: Engaged

Despite voicing her desire not to get married, Evelin accepted Corey's marriage proposal. Rumors swirled after Corey was spotted with 90 Day veteran Larissa Dos Santos Lima, but he assured fans he and Evelin were still together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Tiffany and Ronald

Status: Married, but living apart

Tiffany took her son back to the United States and had her daughter stateside as well. Ronald is still in South Africa and as of the "Tell All" he has yet to file the paperwork for his visa to come to America. Tiffany, however, said she's planning a trip to South Africa with her kids.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Paul and Karine

Status: Married

Despite Karine's absence from the "Tell All" reunion, and all of her divorce talk during the first season of The Other Way, Paul and Karine still seem very much together.

Article continues below

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Laura and Aladin

Status: Split

During the "Tell All," Aladin said he wanted a divorce, and then later said he would consider marriage counseling. Laura seemed to think her marriage was over. On Instagram, she said she lost her marriage because of the show. Aladin was asked on Instagram his status with Laura and said they were "definitely not" together. "But I wish her no harm and wish her good luck with her future men," he wrote.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Deavan and Jihoon

Status: Married, but living apart

Deavan revealed she left Korea because Jihoon didn't get his act together and she couldn't bring her daughter over to live at his parent's house. They're still married, and she does plan to return to Korea, but it's on Jihoon to get their living arrangements together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Jenny and Sumit

Status: Living apart.

At the "Tell All," Sumit revealed he's separated from his wife and is still quite in love with Jenny. Jenny confirmed that she too would like to be back with Sumit, and the plan, once he's divorced, is for her to go back to India. Right now, she's living with her daughter.

Article continues below

90 Day Fiancé returns for season seven on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , TV , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.