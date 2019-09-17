Mandy Moore's Sweetest Song Yet: Inside Her Hard-Fought Return to Music

"The idea of diving back into music after so much time and personal change was really intimidating to me for a while," Moore said upon the song's release. "But then I finally realized: I'm the only person who can make this move. It all has to start with me."

Picking up where she left off with 2009's Amanda Leigh, only with considerably more anticipation this time, the onetime "Candy" girl has dug even deeper into the personal singer-songwriter sound she started exploring after making her name with slickly produced pop tracks that complemented the teen-friendly movie fare she made in the early '00s. She wanted Amanda Leigh to sound like a "quintessential California '70s pop record," as she told EW.com at the time, and in 2019 she still "wanted to make a very California-sounding record—something that feels sunshiny and airy and natural, something you could listen to driving up and down the [Pacific Coast Highway] with all the windows rolled down on a beautiful weekend day."

As befitting where she's at in the rest of her life, as well as in the studio.

"I very much feel like I'm at the helm of the ship now, where I'm stepping back into music completely on my own terms," Moore added. "Everything that's happened up until this point has gotten me to where I am today, and I'm so excited to just keep moving forward."