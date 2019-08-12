Inside Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's Unexpected Love Story

Cara Delevingne has never been particularly shy about putting herself out there.

The refreshingly candid model and actress lives life on her terms, being herself as much in public as she in private, according to the many admirers who double as dear friends.

"She is truly herself while being in the public eye—not easy to do," pal Karlie Kloss shared with Vogue about Delevingne in 2015, when the Chanel muse was newly awash in movie roles, a few years after making her big-screen debut in Anna Karenina. Added Stella McCartney, "She has a fearlessness about projecting what she stands for, which is so rare."

Delevingne said that she loves to figure people out, "sitting down and learning about their loves and struggles and everything," and she herself doesn't shrink away from talking about intimate subjects, such as love, sex and mental health.

At the same time, however, the Carnival Row star lets certain important things just speak for themselves.