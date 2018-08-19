Cara Delevingne Celebrates Birthday with Ashley Benson and Other Stars

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 19, 2018 9:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Celebs, Birthday

Instagram

Happy belated birthday, Cara Delevingne!

The model and actress turned 26 last week and celebrated with a slew of fellow celebs, including Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson, Kate BeckinsaleSuki WaterhouseZoë KravitzSienna Miller and Margot Robbie.

Delevingne shared several photos from her birthday party on Instagram on Saturday.

"It was my birthday a week ago and I am still giggling with MERmazing memories," Delevingne wrote.

She has worked with some of her party guests; She and Benson star together in the upcoming film Her Smell, she and Beckinsale both appeared in the 2014 movie The Face of an Angel and she and Robbie both starred in the 2016 film Suicide Squad.

Photos

Cara Delevingne's Famous Friends

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Celebs, Birthday

Instagram

Two of Delevingne's pics were taken inside a photo booth.

She and Benson, 28, have been seen hanging out and traveling together in recent months. Last week, they were photographed kissing at an airport in London. Delevingne, who is open about her bisexuality, and Benson, who years ago dated Ryan Good,Justin Bieber's former stylist, have not commented on the pics or the nature of their relationship.

In May, Benson posted on her Instagram a selfie of her and Delevingne hanging out. The two were photographed walking together in New York City that month.

Earlier this month, Delevingne and Benson were photographed walking together in West Hollywood, California. Days later, Benson shared an Instagram selfie showing her wearing a necklace bearing the letters A and C.

In March, Delevingne andParis Jackson were photographed kissing in Los Angeles on a night out with the latter model's godfather and friend, Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend and actress Brenda Song. A source told E! News at the time that the models are just friends. In June, Jackson tweeted that she and Delevingne were "never officially exclusive."

Jackson said she was bisexual on her Instagram Story in July, adding on Twitter, "How many times have I publicly referred to the community as 'my fellow LGBTQ+'? Like even on stage. I've been a part of the community for years. I even mentioned having crushes on girls when I was 8 in a magazine before. I've been caught kissing girls in public. this is not news…"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cara Delevingne , Ashley Benson , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Garner

Why Jennifer Garner's Kids Think of Her as a "Squishy Mom"

Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear Returns to Social Media Amid Legal and Personal Turmoil

Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Instagram

Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton Have Mini Harry Potter Reunion—But Neville Longbottom Is Gryffindor Forever

Jennifer Lopez Feature

All She Has: How Jennifer Lopez Set a New Bar for Modern Multi-Hyphenates

Ariana Grande, The Tonight Show

All the Highs and Lows From Ariana Grande's Whirlwind Year

Lady Gaga, 10 Year Fame Anniversary Feature

Pain, Depression and Heartbreak: Inside 10 Years of Lady Gaga's Brutal Honesty

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.