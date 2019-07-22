TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote for the Best Couple and Sexiest Moment

by TV Scoop Team | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 12:30 PM
Time to show the love!
Voting is now open for the best couple and sexiest moment in the 2019 TV Scoop Awards, and we know you guys don't care about these categories at all. Couples? Love? Psh! You're all just waiting for the best reality show and star, right?
Kidding. You're not even reading this anymore because you're furiously voting, but just in case you are, you can also vote for Best Fandom, Best Cast on Social Media, Best Comedy, Best Drama, and four whole acting categories.
Tomorrow, it's time for the reality categories, and then we'll be getting into the nitty gritty with twists, musical moments, fights, villains, deaths, and more. You can see the full list of upcoming categories and open polls right here.
Vote as many times as you want, and remember you've got about a week and a half to vote!
Voting will remain open until Friday, August 2 at 5 p.m. PT.
