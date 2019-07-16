Cameron Boyce Cremated Nearly Two Weeks After Sudden Death

Radio Disney/Image Group LA
Cameron Boyce is at rest.
The Disney star's remains have been cremated, according to his death certificate released today and obtained by E! News. His ashes have been returned to his father, Victor Boyce.
The news comes nearly two weeks after Cameron suddenly passed away at the age of 20. The Descendants star was found unresponsive in his home in North Hollywood, Calif. in the early afternoon on July 6. Once authorities arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.
Though an autopsy was performed and a cause of death was deferred pending "further investigation," his family later opened up about Cameron's medical history.
"Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy," a family spokesman told E! News. "We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral—which in and of itself, is agonizing."
His parents are still mourning the unthinkable loss.
"The pain we have endured and are continuing to endure is indescribable, but we are making every effort to move forward and ensure that Cameron's legacy and all that he stood for is honored," Victor and Libby Boyce shared in a statement to E! News. "He was and is, so cherished and we will hold him in our hearts forever. He is our shooting star."
They have already made an effort to honor his legacy. Earlier this week, the family announced the launch of The Cameron Boyce Foundation. The new organization aims to provide "young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity," reads its website, "And uses resources and philanthropy to positive change in the world."
After all, Cameron's mission was to leave a positive impact.
"Many people have the heart to give back, but a lot don't know how to," he said in his final interview, given to Haute Living two months before his death. "I try to be the bridge for those people–whether that means getting them involved in one of my campaigns or inspiring them by showing them a blueprint of how to get others engaged."
"Fail and fail and fail until you don't fail," he added. "That's the cycle. You'll fail until you don't, and then you'll re-start the process over again."