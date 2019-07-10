Libby and Victor Boyce are mourning a loss no parent ever wants to image: the passing of their son Cameron Boyce.

"There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world," they shared in a statement to E! News. "Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family. He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone."

And they know his memory and impact will live on forever.

"The pain we have endured and are continuing to endure is indescribable, but we are making every effort to move forward and ensure that Cameron's legacy and all that he stood for is honored," they added. "He was and is, so cherished and we will hold him in our hearts forever. He is our shooting star."

The Disney Channel star, who passed away on July 6 at the age of 20, suffered from epilepsy, his family confirmed to E! News in a statement on Tuesday.

"Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy," a family spokesperson shared. "We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral—which in and of itself, is agonizing."