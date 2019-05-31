All Fixed Up: What Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Built Since Rewriting the Rules of Fame to Suit Their Family

So it's not as if they didn't want to be busy when they pulled the plug on what was HGTV's No. 1-rated show at the time. Rather, they just wanted to be busy on their own terms again.

They wouldn't trade their origin story for anything, but like any venture that turns out to be successful beyond one's wildest dreams, the brand became bigger than them, and playing goofy "Chip" and sensible "Jo" on Fixer Upper eventually took its toll.

"[T]he more staged something becomes, or the more required something becomes, it boxes me up, and I felt like toward the end of the Fixer Upper journey, I felt caged, trapped," Chip Gaines told Cowboys & Indians magazine for its January 2019 issue. "Jo and I couldn't figure it out. I mean, why? You're getting to have all this fun, right? But it's like if I put a camera in your face and said, 'Hey, say something funny.' Or if I put a camera in your face and said, 'Hey, be smart.' I just struggled with that environment. Especially at the end of it.

"At the beginning, it was so fun. The first three years of Fixer Upper were some of the best years of my life," he continued. "The last two years, not that we don't look back on them fondly, but they were more of a job. So, something about breaking out of that has been liberating. Jo and I are both just kinda giddy, just like, 'Man, what's the future look like and what's the next step?' Because we're both business people, and that's fundamentally who we are."