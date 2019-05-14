Camila Mendes' Love Letter to Charles Melton Will Have You Tearing Up

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
We didn't think it was possible but, alas, Camila Mendes and Charles Melton just got even more adorable.
To celebrate the premiere of his flick The Sun Is Also a Star, Camila took to Instagram to post a congratulatory—and touching—message last night. (Warning: You're about to get a little misty.)
"i remember the day @melton told me about this project," she wrote of the coming-of-age film, in which he stars alongside Yara Shahidi. "he hadn't even been cast yet. they hadn't even started casting. all he told me was ‘I'm going to play this role, i am daniel bae.' aside from having the biggest heart out of anyone i know, his passion and tenacity are part of the reason i fell in love with him. watching him throw his entire heart and soul into this story of love taught me a lot about the kind of person he is."
"i'm probably sharing too much, but before we started dating he'd often get mad at me for trying to bring logic into love," the actress continued. "he taught me that love doesn't have an explanation, it either exists or it doesn't. it was his vulnerability not only as an actor, but also as a man, that taught me that valuable message, one that is so relevant to this film. i'm so proud of you charles, and so grateful to have witnessed this beautiful journey of yours. can't wait for the world to see what you're capable of."
We're not crying. You're crying.
The Riverdale costars—he plays Reggie; she stars as Veronica—confirmed their romance in early October, following weeks of speculation, with an adorable PDA-packed Instagram post, which she captioned "mine."
The following month, the 24-year-old revealed she's "happier than I've ever been in my life," while shutting down an Internet troll who had questioned the authenticity of her relationship. After all, she is not one to cross. Something Charles has affectionally taken note of: His nickname for her is baby dragon!
"Cause I'm kind of, you know, ferocious a little bit," she told E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I'm cute, but psycho."
These days, she's learning to just be herself and ignore the haters. "I know I'm happy, and I know where I am in my life," she recently confessed to Teen Vogue. "So I'm going to let [people on Twitter] say whatever they want. Why should I care?"
"I'm not a private person," she added. "I don't like hiding. But the more I get used to this lifestyle the more I reevaluate what I want to share and what I don't."
Sorry Archie, but we're officially Team Reggie.