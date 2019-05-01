Camila Mendes Doesn't Care What You Think About Her Relationship with Riverdale's Charles Melton

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., May. 1, 2019 11:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Camila Mendes, Teen Vogue

Wai Lin Tse for Teen Vogue

Haters, step down. Camila Mendes doesn't have the time. 

In an interview for Teen Vogue's May cover story, the Riverdale actress admitted she is done hearing any comments or criticism about her relationship with co-star Charles Melton, who she began dating in the fall of 2018. "I know I'm happy, and I know where I am in my life," the 24-year-old confessed to the magazine. "So I'm going to let [people on Twitter] say whatever they want. Why should I care?"

Still, as her fame has continued to skyrocket since the CW's show premiere in 2017, she's learning to draw a line between opening up and keeping to herself.

Photos

The Riverdale Cast's Cutest BFF Moments

"I'm not a private person," added Mendes, who plays Veronica on the high school drama. "I don't like hiding. But the more I get used to this lifestyle the more I reevaluate what I want to share and what I don't."

In the past, when promoted, she has bitten back. When a fan posted shots of her with Melton and of her with ex Victor Hudson, claiming Mendes looked happier with the latter, she spoke up

Camila Mendes, Teen Vogue

Wai Lin Tse for Teen Vogue

"I'm happier than I've ever been in my life," she wrote in a since-deleted message last November. "It's absurd to me that you call yourself a fan, yet your entire page is dedicated to disrespecting my relationship and my boyfriend, both of which you clearly know nothing about." 

"I hope you're young," she continued, "because that seems to be the only justification for this kind of immaturity."

In early October, after weeks of speculation, the duo confirmed their romance with an adorable PDA picture on Instagram, which she captioned "mine." The following month, while chatting with E!'s Jason Kennedy, Mendes revealed the even cuter nickname Melton has her: Baby Dragon.

"I'm baby dragon! I'm just like a baby dragon," she admitted. "'Cause I'm kind of, you know, ferocious a little bit. I'm cute, but psycho."

Looks like Riverdale has it's very own Khaleesi!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Riverdale , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Awkwafina

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Austin Forsyth

Eva Marcille, RHOA, Real Housewives of Atlanta

Real Housewives' Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Tattoos at His B-Day Bash

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Unfollow William & Kate

Jenelle Evans' Husband Breaks Silence on Dogs Death

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 209

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Laugh About the Time He Unclogged Her Milk Ducts: "Breast Milk Is Where It's At!"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.