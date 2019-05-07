Met Gala 2019 After-Parties: All the Looks You Didn't See on the Red Carpet

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

The 2019 Met Gala took place at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, and stars went all out for the theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Lady Gaga kicked off the night with several dramatic costume changes and Katy Perry lit up the evening with her chandelier-inspired look. Cardi B also rocked a larger-than-life ruby red gown, and Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner made the event a family affair

Once inside, guests mingled with their fellow celebrity guests and enjoyed a surprise performance by Cher. Of course, the party didn't stop after the star-studded event.

Many celebrities kept the good times rolling by attending after-parties. For instance, Karlie Kloss, Gwen Stefani, Maluma, Christian Combs, Lana Candor and more stars attended Perry's Moschino after-party at The Standard hotel. An insider told E! News the singer was in "great spirits" and posed for pictures with the attendees in her hamburger ensemble.

Kim Kardashian also hosted a big bash. Gigi Hadid, Kanye West, Hailey BieberTravis Scott, Winnie Harlow and Lewis Hamilton were some of the celebrities to attend.

Photos

2019 Met Gala After-Party Photos

To see photos from the parties, check out the gallery below:

Celine Dion, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

Smile for the Camera

Celine Dion flashed a smile as she headed into the party.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Bright and Blue

Kim Kardashian changed out of her figure-hugging design by Mugler and into a bright blue number for her star-studded after-party with Kanye West.

Kylie Jenner, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

A Rainbow of Designs

From purple to turquoise, Kylie Jenner opted for colorful designs for this year's Met Gala.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

Fun Night Out

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra walked into the party hand-in-hand.

Gigi Hadid, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Stunning in Sequins

Gigi Hadid continued to rock her Michael Kors jumpsuit to the after-party.

Henry Golding, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Blinged-Out Blazer

Henry Golding looked like royalty in his suit.

Winnie Harlow, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Fierce Fashion

Fashion lovers went wild for Winnie Harlow's fierce look.

Elizabeth Debicki, Saoirse Ronan, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Dynamic Duo

Elizabeth Debicki and Saoirse Ronan enjoyed at chat at the Met Gala after-party.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Pretty in Purple

After wearing a black Moschino gown on the carpet, Tracee Ellis Ross changed into a purple jumpsuit for the after-party.

La La Anthony, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Wave for the Camera

La La Anthony gave a small wave as she headed inside for the after-party.

Karlie Kloss, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

Gorgeous in Gucci

Karlie Kloss attended the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom After-Party at The Standard Hotel in a Gucci T-shirt and black blazer.

Vas J Morgan, Rita Ora, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

Hats Off to You

Rita Ora arrived at the party in a black top hat and suit along with Vas J Morgan.

Kendall Jenner, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Runway Ready

Kendall Jenner rocked a sexy suit for her sister's soirée.

Bella Hadid, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Cool and Confident

After donning a black Moschino gown on the red carpet, Bella Hadid switched into a second look for the after-party.

Yara Shahidi, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

A Fashion-Forward Look

After looking pretty in Prada on the carpet, Yara Shahidi kept her night of fun-filled fashion with the after-parties.

Hailey Baldwin, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Ready to Party

Hailey Bieber changed out of her pink Alexander Wang number and into a white ensemble for Kim Kardashian's after-party. 

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, 2019 MET Gala, After Party, Candids

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Strike a Pose

Lili Reinhart strikes a silly pose while leaning next to her main man Cole Sprouse.

Megalyn Echikunwoke, Chris Rock, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Chic and Sophisticated

Chris Rock donned a tux for the evening while Megalyn Echikunwoke went for a simple, elegant design.

Vito Schnabel, Nina Dobrev, Zac Posen, Julia Garner, Andrew Garfield, Gia Coppola, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

All Together Now

Vito Schnabel, Nina Dobrev, Zac Posen, Julia Garner, Andrew Garfield and Gia Coppola snuck in a group photo at an after-party.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Date Night

The newlyweds donned all black for Gucci's after-party.

Alexa Chung, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Fabulous in Florals

Alexa Chung rocked a custom minidress with floral detailing.

Emma Stone, Carey Mulligan, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

A Perfect Pair

Emma Stone and Carey Mulligan smiled for the cameras at an after-party. Mulligan looked pretty in Prada while Stone looked lovely in Louis Vuitton. 

Dakota Johnson, Alessandro Michele, Jared Leto, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

A Head Above the Rest

Dakota Johnson, Alssandro MicheleJared Leto and his fake head shared a smile at the Gucci after-party.

Regina Hall, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Rocking the Red

After wearing a gold and pink number by Dapper Dan, Regina Hall changed into a red and green pants ensemble and black top.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Beautiful in Blue

After rocking a rainbow-colored Versace design on the carpet, Lupita Nyong'o switched into a show-stopping blue number with red lace.

Justin Theroux, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

No Sleeves, No Problem

The actor snapped a picture from the DJ booth.

Naomi Campbell, Salma Hayek, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Gorgeous in Green

After wearing a pink Valentino number on the carpet, Naomi Campbell opted for a black dress with feathered detailing and a green cover-up. Meanwhile, Salma Hayek stuck with her gorgeous gold and black Gucci gown.

Zac Posen, Nina Dobrev, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

A Smile and a Kiss

Zac Posen planted a sweet kiss on Nina Dobrev's cheek.

Liam Hemsworth, Rami Malek, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Vaccarello, Demi Moore, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Group Shot

Liam Hemsworth, Rami Malek, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Vaccarello and Demi Moore gathered together for an epic group photo.

Katy Perry, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Say Cheese

Katy Perry switched out of her original chandelier-inspired look by Moschino for a cheese burger ensemble by the same designer.

Lauren Santo Domingo, Sienna Miller, Carey Mulligan, Emma Stone, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

The Ultimate Squad

Who wouldn't want to hang out with Emma Stone, Carey Mulligan, Sienna Miller and Lauren Santo Domingo?

We can't wait until next year!

