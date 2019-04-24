Megan Fox Reminisces on Her Transformers Days With Shia LaBeouf in Epic Throwback Photo

Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Megan Fox is celebrating throwback Thursday one day early, but it sure is worth it.
On Wednesday, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress shared a hilarious photo of her Transformers co-star Shia LaBeoufon Instagram and she took a moment to reminisce on the good ole days they had together on set.
"Once upon a time 13 summers ago," she captioned it. Their rendition of Transformers came out in 2007.
In the picture, a young LaBeouf stands over his yellow Camaro—a.k.a Bumblebee—and has his hand on the front hood that's open. He also shows lots of skin as he ties his shirt in a knot in the middle of his torso. Imagine a "sexy NASCAR driver" Halloween costume mixed with "boy next door" (but more Even Stevens and less Disturbia) and you've found yourself a match.
The snapshot, of course, is him imitating a scene in the movie where Fox looks in the hood of the car to figure out why Bumblebee is taking so many liberties to help Sam Witwicky finally land the girl of his dreams, Mikaela Banes.
In that one unforgettable scene, the car futzes with the radio a bit and eventually stops under a tree.
"I'm just working out the kinks," LaBeouf as Witwicky says at the beginning of an awkward boy diatribe about it not being "a romantic thing." Ah, but Bumblebee knows all.
Fox as Banes, pops the hood in her low-cut shorts and orange crop top and throws out some impressive automotive vocabulary. Witwicky, however, could care less about the car and more about her abs. Well, he ultimately gets the girl.
Tyrese Gibson, one of their co-stars, commented on the picture and found it hilarious. "Ha! Shia quick your wire is showing lol," he wrote.
PatD Lucky added, "This ruined that scene for all us men."
In November, Fox confirmed (sorta) that she and LaBeouf had a bit of a showmance on set.
The Honey Boy actor told Details in 2011, "Look, you're on the set for six months, with someone who's rooting to be attracted to you, and you're rooting to be attracted to them. I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation."
He added, "But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen."
It took seven years, but Fox talked about their relationship a bit on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"Um, I mean, I would confirm it was romantic. I love him," she said while dodging the question a bit. "I've never been really private about that. I love him."
Looks like we can thank Bumblebee for that one.
