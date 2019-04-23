Taylor Swift Dazzles in Princess-Inspired Gown at 2019 Time 100 Gala

Swifties, "it's time."

Taylor Swift looks dazzling in a pastel pink and yellow gown from J. Mendel that seems straight out of a love story (see what we did there?). Making her way to the Time 100 gala, which is a celebration of the magazine's 100 Most Influential People issue, the "Blank Space" singer is most certainly dressed for the occasion.

"It's time," the 29-year-old pop star cheekily captioned her Instagram post, along with a dreamy photo of herself. Seriously, it will give you flashbacks of her "Love Story" music video, especially since her hair is styled in a fairy tale-like updo, complete with braids, a gold headband and messy bangs.

If Swift's beauty look seems familiar tonight, it's because she enlisted the same glam squad to do her hair and makeup for her Time 100 cover. Jemma Muradian is the mastermind behind her ethereal hair, while Lorrie Turk is responsible for dreamy makeup look.