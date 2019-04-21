Prince Harry Reunites With Prince William and Kate Middleton at Easter Sunday Service

Prince Harry was flying solo as he reunited with his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton at the Royal Family's annual Easter Sunday Service.

Harry's pregnant wife Meghan Markledid not attend the event, which also took place on Queen Elizabeth II's 93rd birthday. The two are expected to make a baby birth announcement any day now. Meghan had made her last public appearance last month and then began her maternity leave.

The outing comes amid months of rumors of tension between the royal couples and follows a recent division of their household; Harry and Meghan left Kensington Palace, figuratively and physically, and also opened a separate Instagram account.

The Easter Sunday Service took place at St George's Chapel in Windsor, where Harry and Meghan wed in 2018. The prince walked to the church several feet ahead of William and Kate, as seen in a video the Daily Mail Royal Correspondent Rebecca English posted on Twitter.

William was later briefly photographed interacting with William and Kate, who also spent time chatting with the queen, their cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Zindall.