PA Wire
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 12:16 PM
PA Wire
Prince William and Prince Harry had a night out with their dad on Thursday.
The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex attended the premiere of the Netflix series Our Planet at the Natural History Museum in London alongside their father, Prince Charles. Photos from the premiere show the trio sharing a laugh with Sir David Attenborough, who narrates the new series.
The royals attended the premiere to raise awareness for the threat of climate change and highlight the importance of working together to protect the environment. The global premiere was also attended by David Beckham and his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, who were spotted chatting with William inside the event.
This sighting of the royals comes just hours after it was revealed that Prince Harry and his expecting wife, Meghan Markle, have officially moved away from Kensington Palace.
PA Wire
The couple, who will soon welcome their first child together, have moved into their newly renovated home, Frogmore Cottage, on Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Estate.
Kensington Palace had previously confirmed the move back in November, stating, "Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."
The official move comes shortly after new details emerged about the royal household split.
"The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new household for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of the Queen and the Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring," the royal statement, released in March, said. "The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting the Duchess since Their Royal Highnesses engagement in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the Duke and Duchess' work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage."
"The Queen has given permission for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace," the statement continued. "Their Royal Highnesses will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to the Queen's Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe. Kensington Palace will continue to support Their Royal Highnesses until that team is in place."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?