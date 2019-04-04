Prince William and Prince Harry Attend Premiere Amid Royal Household Split

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 12:16 PM

Prince William, Sir David Attenborough, Prince Charles, Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry had a night out with their dad on Thursday.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex attended the premiere of the Netflix series Our Planet at the Natural History Museum in London alongside their father, Prince Charles. Photos from the premiere show the trio sharing a laugh with Sir David Attenborough, who narrates the new series.

The royals attended the premiere to raise awareness for the threat of climate change and highlight the importance of working together to protect the environment. The global premiere was also attended by David Beckham and his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, who were spotted chatting with William inside the event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Best Royal Tour Moments

This sighting of the royals comes just hours after it was revealed that Prince Harry and his expecting wife, Meghan Markle, have officially moved away from Kensington Palace.

Prince William, David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham

The couple, who will soon welcome their first child together, have moved into their newly renovated home, Frogmore Cottage, on Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Estate.

Kensington Palace had previously confirmed the move back in November, stating, "Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."

The official move comes shortly after new details emerged about the royal household split.

The Truth About Prince William and Prince Harry's Royal Household Split

"The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new household for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of the Queen and the Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring," the royal statement, released in March, said. "The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting the Duchess since Their Royal Highnesses engagement in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the Duke and Duchess' work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage."

"The Queen has given permission for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace," the statement continued. "Their Royal Highnesses will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to the Queen's Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe. Kensington Palace will continue to support Their Royal Highnesses until that team is in place."

