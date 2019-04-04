Everything We Know About Britney Spears' Wellness Treatment

Britney Spears is "doing much better" after seeking inpatient treatment in a bid to "rejuvenate and rest," E! News has learned.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the 37-year-old pop star had checked herself into a mental health facility to help cope with her father's Jamie Spears' illness, months after he suffered a ruptured colon. Britney later wrote on Instagram, "We all need to take time for a little 'me time.'" In January, the singer announced she was taking an indefinite work hiatus.

"Britney decided to do this on her own," a source close Britney told E! News about her recent treatment. "It had a lot to do with the stress of her father, but both Jamie and Britney are doing much better. It's the hope that in the next week or so everything will be more stabilized, but she'll be at this wellness facility for a few weeks."

"She's already been there for a week," the source continued. "It's not a rehab for drugs or alcohol, not a place she formally checks into and begins a 'program,' per say. This place affords her the opportunity to rejuvenate and rest, it gives her the ability to recharge with some real peace and quiet, so she's taking a few weeks to do that."