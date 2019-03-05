Britney Spears is continuing to focus on her family amid her father's health issues.

Back in January, the pop star announced she was putting her work on hold, including her Britney: Domination concert, in light of Jamie Spears' sudden medical crisis. At the time of Britney's announcement, E! News confirmed his colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery.

We also learned her father was recuperating at home and gained strength after a long recovery. He was reportedly in the hospital for a month.

Now, many outlets are reporting her dad is undergoing a second colon surgery next week. However, the "Womanizer" songstress has yet to address whether or not her dad is having another surgery.

"Jamie is definitely doing better health-wise," a source tells E! News. "He is still recovering in Louisiana and Britney's been coming back and forth to spend time with him. She's doing okay with it all right now and is just trying to be a supportive as possible."