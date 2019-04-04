Britney Spears' mom has some advice: keep going.

On the heels of reports that the pop star is allegedly seeking treatment at a mental health facility, Lynne Spears seemingly broke her silence on the matter with an inspirational post shared to Instagram.

"Keep going no matter how bad things are right now, no matter how stuck you feel, no matter how many days you've spent crying, no matter how many days you've spent wishing things were different, no matter how hopeless and depressed you feel—I promise you won't feel this way forever. Keep going," the post reads.

Fans flooded the message with well wishes both for the pop star and her family amid dad Jamie Spears' health battle. Back in January, the famous mother of two announced she was taking an indefinite work hiatus following his hospitalization. "I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me," Spears said in a statement at the time.