Justin Bieber Shows PDA With Hailey Bieber and Sings in Instagram Live Video

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 31, 2019 1:36 PM
Justin Bieber was all smiles and he and wife Hailey Bieber looked more in love than ever in an Instagram Live video on Sunday.
In fact, he was so happy, he was singing.
The two showed some major PDA during the session, with the singer kissing his wife's cheek, head and face repeatedly and ticking her, although she wasn't too fond of the latter.
"You love me," Justin said.
"I love you more than anyone," Hailey replied.
The model has been helping her husband as he battles some personal issues. A source told E! News in February that the "Boyfriend" singer is "battling depression" and "has been seeking all the help he can get."
Last week, Justin got candid about his personal turmoil in an Instagram post, saying that fans have written him to request he record another album and that while he has toured his whole life, he was unhappy during his most recent Purpose tour, which he cut short in 2017.
"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," he wrote. "Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."
During the Instagram Live session, Justin broke out in song, jokingly serenading his musical director Dan Kanter.
ONLY OG BIEBER STANS KNOW THE DAN KANTER SONG pic.twitter.com/LLKS9CnFzz— tejal (@safewithjustin) March 31, 2019
"You look like that girl with her bow, what's her name, with all the bows," Justin told her.
"The blonde girl? JoJo?" Hailey says. "No I don't."
lmao at justin and hailey talking about jojo siwa pic.twitter.com/ZAOxl73Jx6— k🕊☁️✨ (@needyftselena) March 31, 2019
"Yeah Jojo, she's a Jojonator!" Justin said.
They are referring to JoJo Siwa, the 15-year-old YouTube and Nickelodeon star, Dance Moms alum and singer who Justin had seemingly shaded on Twitter last year, before clarifying his remarks. She took his words in stride.
Also during their Instagram Live session, Justin told Hailey he was headed outside to get some sun. As he lifted his shirt, she said, "Stop showing people your body, it's for me."
Justin and Hailey wed in a courthouse ceremony last September following a whirlwind rekindled romance and engagement. Since they got back together, she has often come under fire from fans of the singer's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, who prefer the former couple together.
Justin recently clapped back at a person who commented that he married Hailey to get back at Selena.
"Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back at my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn't talk or think this way u should be ashamed to yourself really," he replied.
"I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period," he added.
