Justin Bieber Reaches Out to YouTube Star JoJo Siwa After Shading Her Car

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 30, 2018 2:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jojo Siwa, Justin Bieber

Instagram; James Devaney/GC Images

No feud here! 

Justin Bieber has reached out to JoJo Siwa, a 15-year-old YouTube and Nickelodeon star, Dance Moms alum and singer, via Twitter to clarify his negative remarks about her new car, which many fans perceived as shade towards her.

She had recently posted a photo of one of her Christmas presents, a rainbow-colored BMW convertible adorned with a photo of herself and the words "Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour," custom-made by West Coast Customs. The company reposted her pic and Bieber, 24, commented on it, writing three times, "Burn it."

JoJo's mom responded, "@justinbieber [crying laughing emoji] burn your own things."

On Sunday, Bieber, who was discovered via his own YouTube videos of him performing music when he was slightly younger than JoJo, tweeted, "@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn't like I really hope you didn't think it was malicious or mean spirited."

Photos

Justin Bieber's Best Looks

Bieber has himself had his own vehicles custom-designed with eyebrow-raising looks; In 2013, he showcased a leopard-print sports car, while in 2017, he had his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon decked out with a Christmas design.

Anyway, JoJo seemed to take his criticism in stride. After he commented "burn it," she posted on Twitter, "@justinbieber commented on a picture of my car! he said 'burn it'!"

"BURN IT," she repeated.

...and turned it into her new catchphrase.

"Wow people are actually really mad at me for singing a Queen song at karaoke..... like really mad. Burn it," she tweeted.

And...it looks like someone was down for a ride.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Feuds , YouTube , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

See Hailey Baldwin's Favorite Moments of 2018 With Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Cozy Up During Day Out in New York

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Appear to Be on a Honeymoon With His Family

Sean Combs, Cassie, Met Gala, Couples, 2018

Sean "Diddy" Combs Expresses Love for Ex Cassie...But She's Found a New Man

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian, Throwback, Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Pays Tribute to Her as He Reflects on 2018

Cardi B

Cardi B Accuses Paparazzi of Racism and Defends Her Publicist After Confrontation

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.