Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show PDA in Morocco Days After Baby Shower

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 1:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

They have arrived!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday night. The couple traveled to North Africa as part of a royal tour and will spend three days there. The royals' short itinerary includes meetings at local educational organizations as well as visits to the Atlas Mountains and Morocco's capital, Rabat.

Just like many other public outings, the royals held hands as they got off the plane and made their way to their limos. The Duchess of Sussex wore a gorgeous red Valentino dress and tan heels, while her husband went for a gray suit and pink tie. She also carried with her a pink Valentino purse. The two of them almost had matching shoe colors, too.

Meghan and Prince Harry will meet with Morocco's Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and are staying at one of King Mohammed VI's private residences.

Photos

Breaking Down Meghan Markle's Fiercely Loyal Famous Friends

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "Their royal highnesses are very much looking forward to the visit and are grateful to their hosts and the British Embassy for arranging such an interesting programme."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan were offered milk and dates upon their arrival, which is a traditional welcome in Morocco.

Thomas Reilly, Britain's ambassador to Morocco, said, "It's hugely exciting to have their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex here for the next few days and I'm really excited to showcase the vital roles that girls' education and youth employment are playing in shaping modern Morocco."

Reilly added, "This official visit by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will highlight Morocco's focus on women's empowerment, girls' education, inclusivity and the encouragement of social entrepreneurship."

The Duke and Duchess' trip to Morocco comes just days after Meghan made a surprise trip to New York City for her elaborate baby shower. 

Many of Meghan's famous friends organized and attended the $80,000 get-together, including Serena Williams Abigail Spencer, Gayle King, Amal Clooney, Jessica Mulroney and more.

The baby shower was held at the penthouse of Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side which costs $75,000 per night. The room was reportedly decorated with peonies and roses. They also got to enjoy a throwback to childhood because a cotton candy machine was seen being hauled into the hotel, as well as a bunch of Away suitcases. The harpist Erin Hill reportedly provided the musical selections.

While out in the Big Apple, the former Suits star dined with her close friends and, as always, looked super fashionable doing so.

Sister-in-law Kate Middleton was noticeably absent from the baby shower, but her New York fête was reportedly the first of two showers for the Duchess. She will apparently have a second shower in London, so the Duchess of Cambridge will presumably be attending that one.

"She's very kind, she's very generous and a really sweet person. I think her friends just wanted to celebrate her," King said on an episode of CBS This Morning.

The 37-year-old is currently in her third trimester. She reminded us in January during a walkabout that she was due in Spring 2019, which is getting close!

The last time the couple went on a royal tour, Kensington Palace announced the Duchess was pregnant.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Independent Spirit Awards statue

Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Aubrey Plaza, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Aubrey Plaza and More Showcase Chic Styles on 2019 Independent Film Awards Red Carpet

R. Kelly, Mug Shot

R. Kelly's Bond Set at $1 Million in Sexual Abuse Case

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert Returns to the Stage After Surprise Wedding

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Tyler Baltierra Shares First Photo of His and Catelynn's New Baby Girl

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Posts About "F--ked Up" People Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Have a Date Night Before the Oscars

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.