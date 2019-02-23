Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show PDA in Morocco Days After Baby Shower

They have arrived!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday night. The couple traveled to North Africa as part of a royal tour and will spend three days there. The royals' short itinerary includes meetings at local educational organizations as well as visits to the Atlas Mountains and Morocco's capital, Rabat.

Just like many other public outings, the royals held hands as they got off the plane and made their way to their limos. The Duchess of Sussex wore a gorgeous red Valentino dress and tan heels, while her husband went for a gray suit and pink tie. She also carried with her a pink Valentino purse. The two of them almost had matching shoe colors, too.

Meghan and Prince Harry will meet with Morocco's Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and are staying at one of King Mohammed VI's private residences.