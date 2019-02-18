Surprise! Welcome home, Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her and husband Prince Harry's first child and is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, secretly flew from London to New York to spend President's Day Weekend with friends. According to Harper's Bazaar and Page Six, she is in town for her baby shower, which will take place on Tuesday. The latter outlet said her BFF Jessica Mulroney is organizing the party.

A source confirmed to E! News on Monday that Meghan recently visited a restaurant in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. Harry was not spotted.

Us Weekly, which first reported the news of the duchess' visit, quoted an eyewitness as saying that the duchess ate lunch with a friend.