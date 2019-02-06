The Young and the Restless Pays Tribute to Kristoff St. John in His Final Episode

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 10:41 AM

Kristoff St. John, The Young and the Restless

CBS

Kristoff St. John's final episode of The Young and the Restless has aired.

The actor and Daytime Emmy winner passed away over the weekend at the age of 52. E! News learned that police were called to St. John's home for a possible alcohol overdose on Sunday at 2 p.m., where they found him dead. The following day, an autopsy was completed but offered little insight into his final moments. St. John's cause of death has been deferred by the Los Angeles County Coroner until an "additional investigation" is completed.

"The news of Kristoff St. John's passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person," CBS Television Network and Sony Pictures Television said in a joint statement. "For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on The Young and the Restless for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola."

The Young and the Restless Stars React to Kristoff St. John's Death

St. John, who played character Neil Winters since 1991, appeared in his final episode of The Young and the Restless on Wednesday. The episode showed St. John sharing scenes with co-star Bryton James.

Kristoff St. John, The Young and the Restless

CBS

A dedication was made at the end of the episode, which read, "In memory of our dear friend Kristoff St. John."

Before the episode aired, co-star Daniel Goddard tweeted a photo of St. John along with a message to his fans.

"My dear friends... today our beloved Kristoff St. John's last episode of 'The Young & the Restless' airs... let's honor this great man by retweeting & spreading the word & making this one of #yr 's highest rated episodes ever!" Goddard wrote, adding the hashtags #GoneButNeverForgotten #MyBrother.

The Young and the Restless is set to air a tribute to St. John during Friday's episode on CBS.

