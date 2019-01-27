Sandra Oh Gives an Emotional Tribute to Fellow Actors After SAG Win

It was a night to remember for Sandra Oh.

On Sunday, the 47-year-old actress won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her role on BBC America's Killing Eve at the 2019 SAG Awards.

In her acceptance speech, the Grey's Anatomy alum thanked her fellow actors and gave a special shout out to her mentor.

"I'd like to thank my mentor, Kim Gillinghamand all of the fellow creative dreamers. I am not the actor I am without the work that we share and I just so want to thank my fellow actors. I have felt your support so tremendously the past years," she said.

The Canadian performer also made sure to thank the cast of her hit show.

Oh plays Eve Polastri, a MI5 officer, who tracks down a psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) on Killing Eve. 

 

The Golden Globe winner beat out Julia Garner (Ozark), Laura Linney (Ozark), Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) and Robin Wright (House of Cards) to take home the coveted Screen Actors Guild award.

Oh previously won the same prize for her work on Grey's Anatomy in 2005. She also took home SAG awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture with her Sideways costars in 2004 and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with the cast of Grey's Anatomy in 2006. 

