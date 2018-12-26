We're Still Not Over These Killing Eve Season 2 Sneak Peek Photos

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 7:17 AM

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

If you used your holiday break wisely, then you finally watched—or convinced somebody close to you to watch—Killing Eve. And in case you weren't glued to your computer over Christmas, you probably missed these first look images of Sandra Oh returning in her Emmy-nominated role of Eve Polastri.

Oh is back in action as the MI-5 operative on the hunt for Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in the second season. A little refresher: Season one ended with Eve finding Villanelle's home, trashing it, and then coming face-to-face with the assassin. And then Eve stabbed Villanelle!

Along with Oh and Comer, Fiona Shaw returns for the second season, which recently wrapped production in the Europe. Look for new episodes of the series based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings on BBC America in spring 2019.

See new season two photos below.

Photos

Killing Eve Season 2 First Look: Villanelle Lives

Killing Eve

BBC America

Who Can Be Trusted?

Eve (Sandra Oh) and her boss Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw).

Killing Eve

BBC America

She's Alive, Damnit!

Villanelle (Jodie Comer) seems to be on the run after being stabbed by Eve.

Killing Eve

BBC America

A Lot on Her Mind

It's clear Eve is struggling with the events of the first season.

Killing Eve

BBC America

Seen Better Days

Villanelle was stabbed at the end of the first season, but it will take more than that to slow her down.

Killing Eve

BBC America

New Faces

Sandra Oh is joined by a handful of new cast members as her character unravels the mysteries of Villanelle.

Killing Eve

BBC America

She's Resourceful

Villanelle may have met her match in Eve.

Killing Eve

BBC America

What's On Your Mind, Eve?

A lot happened to Eve in the first season, it looks as if it's taking its toll.

Season two additions include Nina Sosanya of Good OmensEdward Bluemel from A Discovery of Witches,  Julian Barratt of Mindhorn, Henry Lloyd-Hughes from The Inbetweeners and award-winning stage actress Shannon Tarbet.

From the looks of the photos above, Villanelle lives (obviously) and is on the run, and Eve is grappling with her actions from the season one finale. Just give Oh an Emmy for her work in these photos alone.

The series picked up two Golden Globe nominations, one for Oh and one for Best Drama Television Series. Oh will also host the Golden Globes with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg.

