How Hannah Brown Perfected "Playful and Sexy" With Her 2019 People's Choice Awards Look

by emily belfiore | Mon., 11 Nov. 2019 8:41 AM

Is there anything that Hannah Browndoesn't look good in?

On Sunday, the Bachelorette alum stunned at the 2019 People's Choice Awards in a burgundy gown from Hamel by Melina Harris, a look her stylist Sonia Young called "playful and sexy." Featuring a head-turning cut-out and a body-hugging silhouette, the Dancing With the Stars contestant brought the heat to the PCAs red carpet. Keeping it simple with her glam and hair, Brown paired the bold dress with Aleví heels and tons of sparkly jewels from Kallati.

Speaking to E! News exclusively, Young explained how the look came together and how she and Brown knew she had to say yes to this dress. "We wanted a different vibe from Bachelorette Hannah to Hannah Brown now," she explained. "This was a perfect mix of playful and sexy."

For Young, her favorite parts about the dress were its trendy detailing and mermaid shape.

"I love how edgy this look is for Hannah," she raved. "Each time we are stepping out on the carpet we are redefining the comfort zone. Her body is incredible and this dress really highlights that." 

In addition to being one of the night's best-dressed celebrities, Brown also took home the award for The Competition Contestant of 2019—a category that was filled with Bachelor alums. She beat out both her exes Colton Underwoodand Tyler Cameron.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked her fans for letting her be herself. "So this is weird, but thank you all so much," she began. "This award means a lot to me because it just affirms to me that it's okay to be vulnerable and put your heart out there and that people will receive and give that love back."

"Everyone has supported and loved me through this crazy, amazing year," she continued. "Like, how is this happening to me? I was just a girl from Alabama, but thank you for allowing me to be that girl from Alabama and to shine my light."

In fact, while on the PCA's red carpet, she told E!'s Jason Kennedy that the support comes at the, uh, most interesting of times. 

"I'll be in the bathroom and somebody will be like, 'Hey...Omg I thought I knew you. But I do know you,'" she shared. "I love that because they think I'm their friend. I'm like, 'Well, you kinda do know me.'"

See the complete list of 2019 PCAs winners here.

