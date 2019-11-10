TONIGHT
People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Cassie Esparza & Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 4:36 PM

It's all about the star power at tonight's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards!

This is the second year we're rolling out the carpet for the hottest celebs in music, movies, TV and pop culture on E!.

For this year's live telecast, the star-studded line up of presenters includes Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, Riverdale's KJ Apa and comedian David Spade.

Also attending the PCAs will be icons like Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani and Pink who will receive the People's Icon, Fashion Icon and People's Champion awards respectively.

And as if that wasn't enough to look forward to, Grammy winner Alessia Cara and nominee Kelsea Ballerini will be taking the stage to get us singing and dancing the night away!

People's Choice Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Make sure you follow E! News on air and online to keep up with these star's arrivals and tune in to watch the PCAs ceremony unfold at 9 p.m.

But while we're still waiting for the biggest party of the season to begin, check out our break down of this year's red carpet looks below.

Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kelsea Ballerini

   

D'Arcy Carden, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

D'Arcy Carden

    

Scheana Shay, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Scheana Marie

        

Jeannie Mai, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jeannie Mai

    

Adrienne Houghton, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Adrienne Houghton

    

Tamera Mowry-Housley, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tamera Mowry-Housley

    

Loni Love, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Loni Love

    

Candice Patton, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Candice Patton

   

Rachel Levin, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Rachel Levin

      

Marie Avgeropoulos, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Marie Avgeropoulos

     

Rick Gonzalez, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Rick Gonzalez

     

Tana Mongeau, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tana Mongeau

    

Christian Acosta, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Christian Acosta

   

Jackie Aina, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jackie Aina

    

Joseph David-Jones, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Joseph David-Jones

      

Storm Reid, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Storm Reid

In Iris van Herpen 

Deena Nicole Cortese, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Deena Nicole Cortese

   

Tyler Cameron, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tyler Cameron

     

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Giuliana Rancic

In Alexandre Vauthier 

Zanna Roberts Rassi, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Zanna Roberts Rassi

In Redemption

Morgan Stewart, 2019 E! People Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Morgan Stewart

    

Brad Goreski, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Brad Goreski

In Dolce & Gabbana with Christian Louboutin shoes

Tanya Rad, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tanya Rad

    

Will Marfuggi, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Will Marfuggi

   

Nina Parker, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Nina Parker

In Melissa Mercedes

Justin Sylvester, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Justin Sylvester

     

Carissa Culiner, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Carissa Culiner

    

Alisha Marie, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Alisha Marie

     

Nastassja Bolivar, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Nastassja Bolivar

  

Brooke Lynn Hytes, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Brooke Lynn Hytes

   

Bobby Mares, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Bobby Mares

    

Andie Case, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Andie Case

     

Macy Kate, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Macy Kate

     

Anna Klinski, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Anna Klinski

  

Jadé Tuncdoruk, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jadé Tuncdoruk

     

Johann Pauchont, 2019 E! People Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Johann Pauchont

   

Lachie Brycki, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Lachie Brycki

   

Lylo Falah, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Lylo Falah

    

Andrea Russett, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Andrea Russett

    

Watch our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss a PCAs-themed edition of the Nightly Pop Awards tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.

