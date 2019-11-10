People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Cassie Esparza & Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 4:36 PM
It's all about the star power at tonight's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards!
This is the second year we're rolling out the carpet for the hottest celebs in music, movies, TV and pop culture on E!.
For this year's live telecast, the star-studded line up of presenters includes Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, Riverdale's KJ Apa and comedian David Spade.
Also attending the PCAs will be icons like Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani and Pink who will receive the People's Icon, Fashion Icon and People's Champion awards respectively.
And as if that wasn't enough to look forward to, Grammy winner Alessia Cara and nominee Kelsea Ballerini will be taking the stage to get us singing and dancing the night away!
Make sure you follow E! News on air and online to keep up with these star's arrivals and tune in to watch the PCAs ceremony unfold at 9 p.m.
But while we're still waiting for the biggest party of the season to begin, check out our break down of this year's red carpet looks below.
Watch our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss a PCAs-themed edition of the Nightly Pop Awards tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.
